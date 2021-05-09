Netflix Reportedly Plans To Turn Its New Superhero TV Show Into A Shared Universe

As expected, Netflix‘s splashy new superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy topped the streaming service’s most-watched list just 24 hours after the first season premiered on Friday, but the reception to the show hasn’t been universally positive.

There are an awful lot of subscribers who were instantly captivated by the comic book adaptation, but reviews across the board have been mixed, with Jupiter’s Legacy currently sitting on a middling Rotten Tomatoes score of just 40%. There’s a lot to like about it from the intriguing spin on the standard tropes of the genre to the action sequences, but the story moves at a frustratingly slow pace on occasion, while you can predict the major twist ending that’ll presumably drive season 2 from about ten minutes into the first episode.

However, Netflix didn’t shell out $31 million to purchase Mark Millar’s Millarworld company without having big plans in store, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the streamer was developing a prequel to The Witcher long before Blood Origin was announced – that Jupiter’s Legacy is looking to launch a shared universe spanning multiple seasons and spinoffs.

Of course, it’s all dependent on whether or not it gets renewed, but despite the mixed reception, the early signs are good in terms of viewing figures for what’s clearly a very expensive production. On the page, Jupiter’s Legacy comprises two volumes made up of five issues each along with spinoff Jupiter’s Circle, so the producers might have to take some creative liberties when expanding the universe, but audiences clearly show no signs of losing their appetite for superhero stories, meaning Netflix will be keen to rely on Millarworld for a long time to come.