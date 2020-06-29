Netflix Has Reportedly Renewed 3 Of Its Original Shows For New Seasons

Netflix has reportedly renewed hit crime drama Ozark for a fourth season, as well as granting Warrior Nun and Fate: The Winx Saga second seasons before their first ones have even aired.

Early renewals like these are one of my favorite things about Netflix, as worrying about whether a show you’re enjoying is going to be renewed is never a fun experience. Plus, it’s nice that they display confidence in their new content before even releasing it to the public.

Of course, most Netflix viewers will be familiar with hit crime drama Ozark. Over three seasons, we’ve seen Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s married couple adjusting to a very different life after a shady financial deal goes wrong. After a slow first season, the show really picked up the pace, soon gathering a dedicated audience and rave reviews. As such, it returning for a fourth run isn’t a huge surprise, though fans will certainly be happy to know that there are more escapades on the cards.

Warrior Nun, meanwhile, is somewhat more interesting. The first season is set to premiere on Netflix in just a few days, on July 2nd, and promises kickass demon-slaying adventures. The first trailer was positively received and those who’ve seen the series have been praising it to high heaven. Decider’s glowing review claims that “Warrior Nun is not the show you think it is: it’s 1000% better.” If that proves accurate, then it’s a no-brainer that Netflix wants to get season 2 moving as fast as possible.

Finally, there’s the live-action take on the Nickelodeon show Fate: The Winx Saga. Right now, there’s little information about this project and it doesn’t even have a release date. Still, someone over at the studio must be confident they’ve got a hit on their hands.

Bear in mind that these renewals aren’t officially confirmed by Netflix just yet, but apparently come from a trusted source within the company. Here’s hoping we get an official announcement soon.