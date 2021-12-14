Netflix reveals first images from ‘Raising Dion’ Season 2

Superhero stories and comic book adaptations are everywhere you look these days, and as a result, many of them end up flying too far under the radar. Even though the series was renewed for a second season that comes to Netflix on February 1 next year, we can definitely include Raising Dion on that list.

Created and developed by Carol Barbee, with Michael B. Jordan lending support and producing through his Outlier Society banner, the show didn’t make waves the same size as many other high-profile exclusives to hail from the streaming service, but it still garnered strong reviews and cultivated a decent-sized following.

As the premiere date edges closer, Netflix has now revealed the first official images from Season 2 of Raising Dion, and you can check them out below.

The renewal announcement was first made in January 2022, so it’s taken a long time to get to this point, although the pandemic was definitely a huge factor. Raising Dion is a combination of fantasy adventure, superhero origin story, mystery and conspiracy thriller all at once, and now that large parts of the world-building are out of the way, the stage should be set for a bigger and much more expansive story when the next batch of episodes arrive.