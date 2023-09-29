Netflix reveals the secrets behind intergalactic invaders, and the Top 10 in 49 countries discovers the truth might really be out there

Whether you’re a believer from visitors beyond the stars or not, Netflix taking its signature docuseries approach and applying it to “explosive new revelations” regarding the purported existence of extraterrestrials was always going to ignite curiosity among doubters and devotees alike, with Encounters comfortably being beamed down as one of the streaming service’s biggest new shows.

Per FlixPatrol, the four-part “true story” has cracked the Top 10 in 49 countries around the world to debut at number six on the episodic charts, sending subscribers down a rabbit hole that may or may not change their entire worldview on whether or not our planet really has been visited by little green men in spaceships.

Moving from strange lights over the sky in small town Texas to non-human life interfering with a Japanese power plant via Zimbabwean schoolchildren encountering an alien and submersible UFOs causing chaos for a coastal village in Wales, it would be fair to say that variety is the spice of life for Encounters. The presence of military whistleblowers, secret government programs, and genuine scientists at least puts a fresh perspective on well-trodden ground, even if you’re not obligated to believe so much as a single word of it.

Of course, the never-ending debate about whether aliens really do exist or not is one that’s captivated since the advent of human history, so it was only natural that a glossy Netflix exclusive digging into the truths, half-truths, and outright flights of fancy would draw in viewers in their numbers, letting them discover for themselves if the truth really is out there.