The unsolved murder that shocked an entire nation to its very core wrestles with the ghosts of the past on Netflix’s Top 10 in 64 countries

True crime remains one of the biggest draws on Netflix, and as unsavory as it sounds, the mere mention of murder is destined to ring up big viewing figures on the platform. Sure enough, Who Killed Jill Dando? has taken just 24 hours to become a worldwide smash hit on the streaming service.

Per FlixPatrol, revisiting the shocking murder of the British television personality has spurred subscribers to dive into the company’s latest docuseries, with the episodic original debuting as the fourth most-watched series or miniseries on the global charts. It only arrived at number one in two countries – that being the United Kingdom and Ireland for obvious reasons – but overall it cracked the Top 10 in 64 nations worldwide.

The presenter and broadcaster was shot and killed on her doorstep at the age of just 37 back in 1999, leading to the biggest murder inquiry in the history of the local police force. Known stalker and sex offender Barry George quickly became the prime suspect, which ultimately saw him charged and convicted of her murder.

However, after almost a decade behind bars he was acquitted of Dando’s killing following multiple appeals, and even secured a substantial payout from local tabloids after they’d publicly suggested in print that he was guilty all along. The case remains unsolved to this day, and even though that removes an air of mystery from Netflix’s newest descent into criminality, Who Killed Jill Dando? is plenty fascinating on its own as a look back at one of the most infamous murders in modern British history.