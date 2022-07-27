In 2021 Netflix brought Fate: The Winx Saga to its beleaguered platform. The show is a live-action take on an earlier Nickelodeon cartoon, and most notably received some criticism for its casting choices. Despite that, the streamer has forged ahead with a follow-up set of episodes, the release date for which has finally dropped.

The company published a date announcement video earlier today on YouTube which reveals the show will return on Sep. 16. In the footage, fans are treated to a look at the production process and series lead Abigail Cowen promises a number of things. There will be new antagonists, new additions to the school for fairies, and a variety of different things will collide in the coming written story. Cowen says:

“Season two I feel like it is just a whirlwind of emotion and adventure.”

Later in the teaser, some of the new cast make appearances as well. Brandon Grace says joining the new season to play Grey has been amazing, and showrunner Brian Young also pops up to reveal an actress from another magical franchise is coming aboard.

“We are lucky enough to be joined this season playing Rosalind, Miranda Richardson, who is this phenomenal actress.”

Richardson previously played Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. Her role in the coming episodes appears to be a leader or teacher of some sort and, though she does not speak in the footage, Young adds the work will be tackling a common theme of any show with teenagers in it.

“In season two the big question is what am I going to be when I grow up?”

Fate: The Winx Saga’s first season on Netflix has six episodes, with the second providing eight in total.