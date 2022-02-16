Netflix is still not allowing ‘Midnight Mass’ to be physically released

As we reported back in December, Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan then sought to have Netflix release the limited horror series on physical media. On Tuesday night, he took to social media to contend that the streaming service would not consent to this despite his wishes.

Answering a fan asking about the possibility, Flanagan said Netflix still won’t release it in a physical format despite his repeated inquiries. He quipped, “I will keep trying, either until they change their minds or I am dead, whichever comes first.”

I have asked repeatedly, and at the moment @netflix will not support a physical media release. I will keep trying, either until they change their minds or I am dead, whichever comes first. https://t.co/5rnVPiddXU — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 16, 2022

Another apparent fan, Ben Oakman, took to tweet to say he didn’t understand Netflix’s resistance. He proposed, “They should have an official online MOD store (made on demand), where you can select which of their many titles you’d like to order on Blu-ray,” though someone jumped in via reply to shoot that idea down.

I do. Subscribers are a continued source of revenue and if you want to keep watching, you must keep your subscription alive. Buying a Bluray one or two times a year generates significantly less revenue, esp. given that physical media produces material, storage & distribution cost — Christoph Doppelhofer (@C_Doppelhofer) February 16, 2022

But Netflix has made at least a few titles available in physical formats. A cursory search of Amazon, for example, reveal the first two seasons of Bojack Horseman are available on DVD, and you can purchase The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor in part because those were made in partnership with Paramount Pictures.

A physical edition may come one day for Midnight Mass fans, but for now, fans will have to stream — with the knowledge that Flanagan is in their corner.