Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts

One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.

Featuring eight distinct and horrific self-contained stories, Cabinet of Curiosities has collected over 49 million hours seen, straggling behind just true crime drama The Watcher and the Zoe Saldana-led weepy From Scratch. Horror is again proving to be a fruitful alley for Netflix to explore, with the most macabre of their productions consistently hitting the numbers.

Like any good anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities varies itself every episode and adds a different star-studded cast. The likes of Tim Blake Nelson, F. Murray Abraham, Kate Micucci, Eric Andre, Peter Weller, and Andrew Lincoln all seeing appearances in the series, making it a serious who’s-who.

Critically the series has had a great run with the first season sitting on a positively divine 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to a 76 percent audience score. Cabinet of Curiosities isn’t the only big release coming from del Toro and Netflix over the near future, with del Toro’s take on Pinocchio set for streaming very soon. Better yet, it’s also picked up excellent early reviews.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is currently available to stream on Netflix, while Pinocchio will drop on Dec. 9 following a small cinematic release.