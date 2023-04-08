Netflix suspiciously cancels its steamiest smash hit days after being blasted by the star of the show

In what turned out to be a hugely predictive insight into her immediate future on the platform, Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi laid into the way the second season of the smash hit and incredibly steamy series was handled during a recent interview, with the Black Adam alum claiming that she was “never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this.”

As fate would have it, the streaming service has wasted no time in canning the massively popular and sexually-charged drama, despite the fact it reigned as one of the company’s most popular in-house originals. The first run of episodes saw it become one of the top-viewed episodic exclusives in Netflix history, while the sophomore run penetrated the Top 10 in 80 countries only 24 hours after debuting.

via Netflix

Season 2 drew in an impressive 126.8 million viewing hours in its first week, and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser was adamant at the time the last chapter wasn’t intended to be a series finale, but the boardroom clearly had other ideas. While no reasons were given as to why Sex/Life was unceremoniously dumped onto the discard pile, Shahi’s comments may have accelerated the decision, especially when she’d already signed on to headline ABC’s legal drama Judgement.

It goes without saying that anything even vaguely titillating is destined to find a substantial audience on Netflix as we’ve seen countless times over, but Sex/Life was in a class of its own as a recurring show that had underlined its credentials twice over in terms of nothing but cold, hard, data.