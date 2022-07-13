Neil Patrick Harris stars a real estate broker named Michael who is blindsided when his partner of 17 years suddenly leaves him in Netflix’s new rom-com series Uncoupled, which released a new trailer on Wednesday.

Created by Modern Family producer Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star, the series will explore the trials and tribulations of what it’s like to be a single gay 40-something in New York City, as Michael navigates a strange, foreign new landscape of nightclubs, d*ck pics, and pity three-ways.

“Do you have any idea what it’s like to be single again for a gay man at my age?” Michael voiceovers in the new trailer. He adds that work is what’s going to keep him sane — a precarious declaration, as Marcia Gay Harden is introduced as an eccentric, wealthy client looking to unload her Manhattan apartment in the midst of her own high-profile divorce. Tisha Campbell (Martin) likewise stars as Suzanne, Michael’s close friend and work colleague.

“I know you’re going through a lot right now but Michael, you need to embrace it,” a friend tells him. But as anyone who has gone through a breakup in mid-life can tell you, that’s obviously easier said than done.

Uncoupled premieres on July 29 on Netflix.