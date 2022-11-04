Netflix unveils full plans for this weekend’s Stranger Things Day

Don’t forget, folks, this Sunday marks the time to turn your clocks back… to the 1980s, that is, as Nov. 6 is the latest annual Stranger Things Day! As any card-carrying member of the Hellfire Club knows, that date marks the most important day in ST lore as it’s the day Will Byers went missing on his way home, kicking off the weird and wonderful adventures of Eleven and the gang in the process.

And as Stranger Things has grown in popularity year in, year out, so have Netflix’s celebrations for its signature date become more and more ambitious each time. Now that the big day is almost here, the streaming platform has unveiled its full plans for how it intends to treat fans this Sunday, promising everything from tantalizing news updates about season 5 to enough new merch to fill the Upside Down.

For starters, honorary Hawkins residents can experience Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 for the first time on the silver screen this weekend. Netflix is encouraging folks to come in cosplay to these special screenings that will also include trivia, giveaways, and other surprises. The locations participating in these events are Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, and Toronto.

Roblox players, meanwhile, should make sure to visit http://www.roblox.com/strangerthings from 11 am PT on Nov. 6 so they can interact with the immersive world of the series like never before. Otherwise, social media addicts should remain glued to the Stranger Things Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages to get all the latest updates, from never-before-seen photos to surprise reveals and more.

set your alarms accordingly bc we are celebrating all day long on sunday #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/h78ke2bxTV — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 4, 2022

As the official schedule above makes clear, those looking to empty their wallets on ST collectibles will not be left disappointed, as a ton of new merch is coming, with uberfans in possession of money to burn urged to peruse the official Stranger Things store and the Netflix store this Sunday.

Have a merry Stranger Things Day, everybody!