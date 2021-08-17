Netflix Unveils The Witcher: Blood Origin Series Logo

The Witcher‘s debut season roared out of the gates back in 2019. The live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy series overcame a tepid critical response to become an international smash-hit, leaving audiences hungry for more. Since then things have gotten complicated, with the second season shoot seriously affected by COVID and star Henry Cavill picking up an injury.

But the streaming giant has another couple of Witcher-related irons in the fire. One is the animated spin-off The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which saw its kickass trailer drop this week and will show the early career of Vesemir, Geralt’s teacher.

The other is the live-action prequel show The Witcher: Blood Origin. Yesterday Netflix unveiled the full cast and also showcased the new logo. Check it out:

Fans think this logo may be a stylized representation of the ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’. This cataclysmic event saw multiple universes collide, resulting in monsters and magic from other universes arriving on a world populated by elves.

One of these ‘monsters’ was man, who eventually came to dominate the planet – and the tension between the two races is still a major part of the Witcher world thousands of years later when Geralt is hard at work hunting various beasts.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-episode limited series and will be overseen by those working on the core show. Right now we don’t have a release date, though if they’ve got their cast locked in I imagine they’ll be shooting fairly soon.

With the second season of The Witcher finally coming on 17 December 2021, let’s hope we get Blood Origin to fill the gap at some point in late 2022.