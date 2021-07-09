The Witcher Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

The first season of The Witcher premiered on December 20th, 2019, and went on to dominate the Netflix most-watched list for weeks on end to become the platform’s biggest-ever original episodic series. Naturally, we’ve all been expecting the hotly-anticipated sophomore run of episodes to follow suit time-wise.

It’s been a long time coming, with Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia originally set to return to our screens last year, before the Coronavirus pandemic came along and saw production grind to a halt more than once, with the first and last frames of Season 2 footage being shot almost fourteen months apart.

Netflix confirmed that The Witcher would be back during the fourth quarter of 2020, so everyone assumed it would stick pretty close to the template set by the opener. Lo and behold, at today’s WitcherCon event in association with CD Projekt Red, it’s been officially revealed that Season 2 will slice and dice its way onto the content library on December 17th, and there’s going to be a huge number of fans clearing their schedules to binge all eight episodes in their entirety.

The source novels and video games had always boasted a loyal following, but it was the streaming series that truly brought The Witcher into the mainstream, which came as a surprise when it had always had a reputation for being something of a niche property.These days, it’s one of the biggest shows on the planet, with feature length animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf and live-action spinoff Blood Origin both in the works, and there’s no doubt going to be plenty more coming from the Continent in the coming years as the universe continues to expand and cement itself as one of Netflix’s marquee properties.