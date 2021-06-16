The Witcher Animated Prequel Will Explore A Notorious In-Universe Feud

Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher rejoiced when Netflix announced that in addition to the ongoing live-action show, the producers are hard at work developing several spinoff projects to accompany the main series.

One of these, an animated flick set for release in 2021 and titled Nightmare of the Wolf, will explore the origin story of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor and father figure. As of today, we don’t know much about the details of the new original narrative, other than the fact that it’ll show the monster-hunter in his youth and involve a world-threatening event that’ll have him question his profession as a Witcher.

Vesemir will also come in contact with Geralt for the first time, presumably taking him to Kaer Morhen, the School of the Wolf, where he can begin his Witcher training. But apparently, that’s not the only thing that the plot has going for itself. According to what producer Lauren S. Hissrich revealed during the Annecy Film Festival, the prequel will also explain why mages (sorcerers and sorceresses) and Witchers have never managed to get along in the Continent’s history, which should turn out to be an interesting point of revelation for die-hard fans.

After all, and as those who’ve read the books will tell you, mages always hold a sense of animosity towards Witchers, but the underlying philosophy and the history behind this hostility are never explained. For one thing, we know that Geralt hates Chaos magic and avoids it as much as he physically can, and since he learned everything about their craft from Vesemir, it’s safe to say that the latter will somehow clash with sorcerers in this new tale.

Are you excited about The Witcher spinoff animation, though? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.