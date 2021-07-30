Netflix Users Are Celebrating Sweet Tooth’s Renewal

Once the viewership numbers were revealed, and Netflix were shouting from the rooftops about DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth drawing in 60 million streams in the first four weeks it was available to go down in the history books as one of the platform’s ten most-watched original shows ever, it was only a matter of time before Season 2 became official.

That’s exactly what happened yesterday, and it would be an understatement to say that fans were thrilled about it. The eight-episode first run dropped on June 4th, and there was a huge volume of subscribers who binged the entire thing from start to finish the very same day. The only downside to devouring a hot new show so fast is that the wait for its return feels a whole lot longer by comparison, but as you can see from the reactions below, the internet was buzzing at the prospect of Gus and Jep being guaranteed a return to their screens.

CONGRATULATIONS ON SEASON 2 OF SWEET TOOTH!! Thanks for the biggest chocolate bar I’ve ever seen! #sweettoothseason2 @SweetTooth pic.twitter.com/6BVTGOuLR5 — Ashley Storrie (@ashleystorrie) July 30, 2021

Your reaction is so cute! I am pumped for season 2!😁🦌 pic.twitter.com/ymiGU9UPhO — Sara Gigliotti (@Sgprincess15) July 30, 2021

Sweet Tooth was renewed for season 2! Yes! — Rod (@rodimusprime) July 30, 2021

Season 2 of sweettooth is coming I’m citedddd — ovo_Dolittle (@Laynicolee_) July 30, 2021

I’m glad @netflix got this done! Can’t wait to learn more about this world and #SweetTooth in season 2! https://t.co/ZRoEEz1PTs — TheRealmofTakeToo (@RealmofTTP) July 30, 2021

Sweet Tooth Poster 1 of 2

Awesome.

And the character Gus very very beautiful and then the bear 🐻…#SweetTooth



Waiting for season 2#SweetTooth @ChristanConvery pic.twitter.com/WROw0H29Jm — Eswar.A (@Eswar__07) July 30, 2021

Yay #SweetTooth has been renewed for season 2! Can’t wait!! — L I S A (@CoverGirlLi) July 30, 2021

Oh my god! #SweetTooth is getting a season 2! Hell yeah! #SweetToothSeason2 — freddyloocious (@MonkeyAnnieMay) July 30, 2021

#SweetTooth Renewed for Season 2…

Excited..?? But I am. — suraj chakraborty (@surajchak_) July 30, 2021

Netflix has always bet big on episodic fantasy, and while it doesn’t always come off as we’ve seen very recently with The Irregulars, Jupiter’s Legacy and Cursed, when it pays off, it tends to pay off pretty spectacularly. Sweet Tooth drew widespread critical and commercial acclaim for its engaging narrative, unique world-building, a sprawling mythology and accomplished performances from every member of the cast, so instant favorite status was almost guaranteed.

There’s no word yet on when we can expect Season 2 to arrive, though, but sometime around next summer would seem like the safest best. One thing we can guarantee is that it’s too far away in the eyes of many Sweet Tooth supporters, regardless of when the exact date may be.