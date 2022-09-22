Netflix users didn’t take long to settle on their latest serial killer obsession

First, it was Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile that had the entire world glued to their screens as High School Musical star Zac Efron delivered a spine-chilling performance as convicted serial killer Ted Bundy.

Now, Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story shines the spotlight on American Horror Story star Evan Peters, famous for his lead role as Tate Langdon, as he transforms into the “Milwaukee Cannibal.” Netflix’s latest biographical crime drama chronicles the seventeen murders of Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Peters, as he progresses through adolescence. There are also reenactments of Dahmer’s family life and childhood, including his education and employment.

The series, which was co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, retells Dahmer’s acts through the lens of the victims rather than Dahmer’s point of view. Naturally, upon its official release on Sep. 21, 2022, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became a global sensation and viewers just can’t stop raving about it. While Netflix has generated a lot of buzz around Dahmer after telling a well-known story from a wholly different and eye-opening perspective, audiences have remained respectful.

y’all ever watch something so disturbing— yet it’s done so well but you don’t want to say it’s good even though it is. but it also makes you uncomfortable. after watching this first episode…



praying for evan peters mental health’s because— sheesh #DahmerNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZuUotiEA4S — 𝐉 𝐀 𝐌 𝐀 𝐈 𝐂 𝐀 (@jamaicaklove) September 21, 2022

I know the history of Jeffrey Dahmer pretty well but this show on Netflix is still disturbing as hell. Evan Peters is phenomenal. #DahmerNetflix #EvanPeters pic.twitter.com/RbWiUb8h1w — Casey Moore (@caseyleemoore) September 21, 2022

In particular, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has awakened some debate surrounding the negligence of Milwaukee police in the ’70s and ’80s during the peak of Dahmer’s murders.

If #DahmerNetflix isn’t a clear indication as to WHY common sense black people hate cops, I don’t know what is.. racism and homophobia kept a sick sadistic man in the streets. #Morons — She by Charade!! (@supreme_kunt) September 22, 2022

It’s actually disgusting what John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish did. Not only did they get their jobs back, they got BACKPAY. For giving a CHILD back to #jefferydahmer. It’s disgusting they’ll never see punishment for the death of a 14 yr old. #DahmerNetflix — kerrigan🛸 (@evilchisnail) September 22, 2022

Watching this #DahmerNetflix show’s first episode and the fact they’re ACTUALLY ADDRESSING the whole race situation with the Jeffrey Dahmer case and the fumbles of the police…yeah I’ll keep watching — Q (@QSimonx21) September 21, 2022

Quite frankly, for anyone that hasn’t seen it or is still on the fence, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is very much worth the watch. While Peters nails his portrayal of Dahmer, Netflix and the creators remain focused on the cold hard facts, delving deeper into Jeffrey Dahmer’s twisted mind than anyone else ever dared to.

All 10 episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are available to stream on Netflix.