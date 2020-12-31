Netflix Users Freaking Out Over Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Final Season

One of the more disappointing cancellations that Netflix has made this year is culling Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Riverdale spinoff brought fans a bold new take on the classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch character and found itself showered with praise from both critics and viewers alike, but the streaming giant still brought the axe down on the series back in the summer, leaving many subscribers devastated.

Thankfully, though, they allowed things to wrap up properly with one final season and now that it’s premiered, Netflix users are taking to social media to share their excitement at getting to see more of the titular heroine and the rest of her gang. Sitting at a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, this latest run of the series seems to be going down quite well across the board and below, you can see what folks are saying about it.

Awww yes, new season of chilling adventures of Sabrina is out, time to fall in love with Harvey 🥰 — Jodi Q (@jodi_quinones) December 31, 2020

so i am watching chilling adventures of sabrina and i just want to say i am very much in love with roz — herb (@__mrdj_) December 31, 2020

the only good thing ab this year was that chilling adventures of sabrina season 4 came out 😼 i love this show so so so much — Aqua ❼ (@nfrcalifornia) December 31, 2020

Me watching Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and wondering why Netflix cancelled this awesome amazing show 🥺 — Kath 🤟🏻🥺✨ (@katharsis_arts) December 28, 2020

STFUUUU part 4 of the chilling adventures of sabrina is out.. BYE — elizabeth taylor.🦃 (@elizabeth_tay8) December 31, 2020

NEW SEASON OF CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA LETS FUCKING GOOOO — 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬⁷ (@boymeets_agustd) December 31, 2020

UM. I JUST FINISHED THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA AND WHATBTHE FUCK??? — jupiter ☆ kinda ia (@COLDSTRIDER) December 31, 2020

the chilling adventures of sabrina finale got me all types of messed up, what a great show and i’m so gutted this is the last ever season! — ⛓🥀🖤 𝖗𝖍𝖎𝖆 🖤🥀⛓ (@vicekings_) December 31, 2020

Dear Diary, 2020 was awesome! And, it ended just right. Excuse me while I sip on my margarita and indulge in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Looking forward to 2021 😉 https://t.co/RRauxX3MaQ — Pearlie White (@LeakinYours) December 31, 2020

GONNA CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA PART 4 ALL DAY AHHH I’M SO EXCITED I LOVE THIS SHOW 😭💞 — Sycarex (@sycarexrblx) December 31, 2020

watching part 4 of chilling adventures of sabrina 🥺🥺 i love this show so much — helena ☽ (@M3L0DRAMA) December 31, 2020

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, a pretty positive reception on the whole then, and while the show may have now come to an end, it’s not all doom and gloom. There’s a petition to save it that’s managed to reach over 200,000 signatures, while rumor has it that the series could be picked up by HBO Max.

Considering that it’s a Warner Bros. property, this certainly seems like a possibility, but as of yet, no one has officially stepped in to rescue the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. For the moment, then, fans will have to make the most of what’s available to them and savor this last season.

Tell us, though, have you checked out the new episodes yet? If so, were you impressed with them? As always, leave your thoughts in the usual place down below.