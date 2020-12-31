Home / tv

Netflix Users Freaking Out Over Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Final Season

By 7 mins ago
x

One of the more disappointing cancellations that Netflix has made this year is culling Chilling Adventures of SabrinaThe Riverdale spinoff brought fans a bold new take on the classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch character and found itself showered with praise from both critics and viewers alike, but the streaming giant still brought the axe down on the series back in the summer, leaving many subscribers devastated.

Thankfully, though, they allowed things to wrap up properly with one final season and now that it’s premiered, Netflix users are taking to social media to share their excitement at getting to see more of the titular heroine and the rest of her gang. Sitting at a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, this latest run of the series seems to be going down quite well across the board and below, you can see what folks are saying about it.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 Photos
1 of 8
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

So, a pretty positive reception on the whole then, and while the show may have now come to an end, it’s not all doom and gloom. There’s a petition to save it that’s managed to reach over 200,000 signatures, while rumor has it that the series could be picked up by HBO Max.

Considering that it’s a Warner Bros. property, this certainly seems like a possibility, but as of yet, no one has officially stepped in to rescue the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. For the moment, then, fans will have to make the most of what’s available to them and savor this last season.

Tell us, though, have you checked out the new episodes yet? If so, were you impressed with them? As always, leave your thoughts in the usual place down below.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...