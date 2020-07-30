Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Might Be Revived By HBO Max

Fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were devastated earlier this month when Netflix announced that the show would conclude after a final eight episodes later this year. This will potentially leave dangling plot threads, as showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed he had plans for a crossover with The CW’s Riverdale.

The series’ dedicated audience has since leapt into action, launching a petition which currently sits at an impressive 185,000 signatures. Sadly, however, it’s unlikely that a petition will save the show. There’s a convincing theory doing the rounds that Netflix’s strategy to maximize subscriptions is to promote new projects rather than continue older ones. The thinking behind this is that people are much more likely to subscribe for the first season of a hot new thing than they are for season 4 of something they’ll have to catch up on.

But now we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows were coming to HBO Max, and that Netflix are developing a Witcher prequel, all of which were correct – that there may be a thin ray of light at the end of the tunnel for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. And it’s sure to please fans.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The property is part of Warner Bros.’ catalogue and we know that they’re intent on boosting the profile of HBO Max. This has seen multiple new projects unveiled, with the DC Universe shows set to make the jump and existing series being consolidated under the banner. As such, we’re hearing that there’s at least a chance that Sabrina could find a new life on that network. Don’t expect an announcement on this anytime soon though, as if it were to happen, they’d only announce it after the show has wrapped up on Netflix.

Of course, nothing can be confirmed just yet and at the moment, the various parties involved are only in talks about the possibility, but if Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were to continue, this would be how it would happen. In the meantime, though, let’s just appreciate the new episodes of the show when they hit Netflix later this year.