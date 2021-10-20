Netflix Walkouts Bring Back Previous Drama Surrounding Cuties

In the midst of yet another controversy over the content of streaming giant Netflix, people are remembering one that occurred not too long ago as well.

Recently, Netflix has garnered backlash over the Dave Chapelle comedy special The Closer, which has been accused of utilizing transphobic and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. As a result of that controversy, a walkout of the company is being held in Hollywood today with over 100 protestors and allies. Actor Elliot Page and director Lilly Wachowski have voiced their support of the walkout, of which protestors have also released a “list of asks.” Despite these developments, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos initially defended the special.

However, some people took to Twitter to compare the walkout unfavorably with the reactions from the 2020 Netflix movie Cuties, a film that has been accused of courting pedophilic undertones due to its hypersexualized depiction of young girls joining a twerking dance crew.

Despite the fact that there was documented backlash against the movie, some believe it was not as significant as this current protest, such as former Hercules star Kevin Sorbo, known in more recent years for acting in Christian drama movies.

So we’re canceling Netflix over Dave Chapelle but not cuties. Noted. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 16, 2021

Some are wondering why a walk-out never happened for Cuties.

Employees at Netflix have staged a protest outside of their job because they hate opinionated black men.



Notice Netflix trans employees didn't do the same when Netflix published cuties, a movie with obvious pedophile undertones. #NetflixWalkout pic.twitter.com/pwCTu73X2w — pixelnog (@pixelnog) October 20, 2021

Then again, one of the main reasons people even talk about Cuties is because of the controversy, so was it so looked over after all?

literally the only reason anyone has even heard of cuties is because tons of people complained about netflix streaming it. this is such a bizarre angle. pic.twitter.com/05OsfwEzwa — kim possible facts (@kimpossiblefact) October 20, 2021

Do you stupid motherfuckers not remember everyone freaking the fuck out when the trailer for Cuties came out?



Are you just pretending that didn't happen to suit your shitty transphobic narrative?



There is video evidence of the backlash to Cuties, you stupid fucks. pic.twitter.com/bfJDcEvRts — 🎃 Bleh Witch Project 🎃 (@mcrmy119) October 20, 2021

What do you think about the controversy surrounding Netflix? Do think Cuties or The Closer — or both — should be removed from the platform? Let us know in the comments below.