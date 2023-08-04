Netflix’s ‘Arcane’ will bring back a dead character for season 2

It will be interesting to see how this is executed.

Another update has emerged for the award-winning series, Arcane, and this time, it has something to do with specific character on the show. It was revealed one of them will return from the dead despite the events of season 1, but it’s still unknown how that will be executed.

Voice actor, Jason Spisak has shared that the Zaunite druglord, Silco, will return, despite being killed by Jinx during the season 1 finale. In an interview with Izuko Unscripted, the Arcane star said that he has recorded lines for the show’s next installment, and was allowed by Riot Games to share that information with the public.

“Yeah, well, I’ve recorded lines for Season 2. They let me say it. Riot Games let me tell people. They said, ‘You can officially tell people that you have recorded lines for Season 2.’ So, I’m allowed to say that I have.”

While it’s currently unknown how Silco will return to the series, Spisak has praised the show’s writing and that it gave depth and greater emphasis on each of the characters. He also praised the writing for Silco’s monologue in episode 3:

“Well, first of all, the writing for that show is incredible. I keep saying that it’s the writer’s fault that I have the voices, but really, you have to look at the words that are being said, and the audition for Silco was the monologue from the beginning of Episode 3: ‘Have you ever wonder what it’s like to drown?’ And you can’t read that monologue and not feel this incredibly smoky sense of manipulation.”

It has been previously speculated that Arcane: season 2 may be released sometime in 2024 due to quality reasons. While the wait for the next installment may take a while, showrunner Christian Linke shared hints about the upcoming soundtrack and how it will be ‘something very special.’

Arcane has received a lot of praise since its release, with a perfect average critics score of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes. The show also won numerous Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022, including “Outstanding Animated Program” and multiple “Oustanding Individual Achievement in Animation.”

If you want to prepare yourself before the release of season 2, all episodes of Arcane’s first season are available to stream on Netflix.