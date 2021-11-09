Netflix’s Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Drops Slick New Bounty Posters

With Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop show soon hitting the streaming service, we’re now getting more insights as to some of the antagonists — or at least, the bounties — that will appear in the show.

The official Cowboy Bebop Twitter account gave us a peek at some of the dastardly characters we’re sure to encounter in the spacefaring western based on a beloved anime of the same name.

“Give us a heads up if you see any of these bad guys will ya? But no we will not share the prize money, sorry,” the account wrote alongside sharing five brand new character posters.

Maria Murdock, Abdul Hakim, Asimov Solensan, Teddy Bomber, and Pierre La Fou are among the rogue’s gallery in the forthcoming show. Take a look for yourself at the images below.

John Cho will play protagonist Spike Spiegel, with Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir rounding out the central trio as Faye Valentine and Jet Black.

Showrunner André Nemec has publicly expressed his commitment to the original source material, with original anime director Shinichiro Watanabe also being involved behind the scenes as a consultant, and composer Yoko Kanno also returning.

“Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet, and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis. “But can they outrun Spike’s past?”

If you need to catch up on the original Cowboy Bebop anime series before the live-action remake hits Netflix on Nov. 19, you’re in luck, because the streaming service is now hosting that show, too.