Netflix’s New Mystery Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has been releasing some incredible shows lately — just look at Squid Game‘s jaw-dropping success. Now, it looks like another South Korean project is poised to find similar success. It’s currently the 7th most popular TV show in the entire US and the 3rd most popular worldwide according to stats from FlixPatrol.

Of course, the 100% Audience Rating from Rotten Tomatoes makes it clear why My Name is suddenly so dominant on the platform. Netflix released the series on October 15th, 2021 and it seems to have gained a ton of momentum ever since.

The plot follows Yoon Ji-woo, played by Han-Sohee, as she tries to get revenge for her father’s murder. She’s given guidance of the boss of the Dongcheon, Korea’s biggest drug ring. Check out an English subtitled trailer for the show below to see more on what it’s all about.

The director of My Name, Kim Jin-min, is no stranger to working with Netflix either. His previous show with the company, Extracurricular, was the ninth most-watched South Korean series on Netflix in 2020. While it would be challenging to take down the “mind-boggling” numbers that Squid Game has gotten, it looks like My Name may be on its way to taking second place in that popularity contest for 2021.

If you want to see why audiences are so in love with My Name, you can check it out on Netflix now!