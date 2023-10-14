Netflix’s newest mystery thriller turns a lifetime of simmering resentment into a quest for vengeance on the Top 10 in 48 nations

You’re as well setting your watch to any new Netflix thriller establishing dominion over the viewership charts from the second it arrives given the streaming service’s never-ending cavalcade of feature-length and episodic titles that top the charts, with Pact of Silence doing what the genre always does after debuting.

Per FlixPatrol, the episodic mystery has landed as the seventh top-viewed TV series on the global charts after worming its way onto the Top 10 in 48 countries, and it’s easy to see why considering it delivers everything subscribers have come to know, love, and expect from the twisting and turning artform.

In this case, the story follows a young and successful social media influencer with a hidden agenda connected directly to her traumatic past, using the guise of her professional career to infiltrate and investigate four women, one of whom is the mother who abandoned her at birth.

Seeking vengeance and retribution in equal measure – driven by an unquenchable thirst to rectify and overcome the sins of the past following a troubled childhood – matters become even more complicated when a prospective new love interest enters the fray, potentially torpedoing the slow-burning quest to exact revenge.

Look, Pact of Silence isn’t going to be one of those shows that seizes the zeitgeist and becomes whatever the streaming era’s equivalent of a water cooler TV moment is, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a reasonably diverting and entertaining enough binge that can be devoured in a couple of sittings, which is exactly what Netflix tends to specialize in.