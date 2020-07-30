Netflix’s New Transformers Show Is Now Streaming

Paramount just can’t seem to make up their mind about what they want to do with the Transformers franchise, with the studio originally hiring a dozen people for their writers’ room to come up with new ideas to expand the mythology, before Michael Bay’s The Last Knight wound up falling half a billion dollars short of both Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction at the box office, leading to a complete overhaul of the series from the ground up.

There are now multiple competing Transformers projects in development, including a potential Bumblebee sequel, a feature-length animation from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley, a live-action Beast Wars adaptation that’s currently being scripted by Zodiac’s James Vanderbilt and a full-blown reboot of the main timeline that will erase Bay’s five movies from continuity entirely.

That’s an awful lot of content coming down the pipeline, then, but for longtime fans of the franchise that can’t wait that long, Netflix has got you covered. The streaming service’s animated show Transformers: War for Cybertron – Siege arrived today, with the trailers indicating that it’ll offer a nostalgia fix for viewers with a soft spot for Generation 1, as well as building a whole new mythology around the Autobots and Decepticons.

The first run of episodes is only the opener in a trilogy of stories, with second installment Earthrise seeing the warring factions head to our planet, while the concluding chapter Kingdom recently confirmed that it’ll be bringing the fan favorite Beast Wars characters back to our screens. War for Cybertron certainly has the potential to be another big hit for Netflix given the global popularity of the Transformers brand, as well as the general feeling that the TV shows have always been far superior to the movies, and there will no doubt be a lot of fans bingeing the entire season as fast as they can now that it’s finally available to stream.