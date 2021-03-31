The Witcher Has Seemingly Wrapped Filming On Season 2

After a tumultuous production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crew of Netflix’s The Witcher have apparently finished principal photography on the second season.

The live-action adaptation of the White Wolf’s epic saga turned out to be a surprising success when it came out in late 2019, far exceeding everyone’s expectations in terms of fan participation. So, as you can imagine, many folks were patiently waiting for the next chapter in the story of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia. Alas, the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus also made a victim of the streaming juggernaut’s new hit series, compelling the producers to postpone production numerous times.

Luckily for us, the crew quickly picked up speed and made up for lost time, filming non-stop for the past eight months to deliver the second run by late 2021. The process wasn’t exactly a breeze to go through, mind you, and there were certain hurdles along the way. But now, it appears that they’ve officially finished shooting.

This news comes courtesy of Jacqueline Rathore, Cavill’s personal hair designer, who, as you can see below, shared the update on her Instagram page.

That's a wrap on #TheWitcher Season 2! (via Henry Cavill's personal hair designer Jacqueline Rathore) pic.twitter.com/CthsLYq5Wi — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) March 31, 2021

The Witcher Season 2 Photos Show Us Jaskier's New Look 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While post-production is sure to take a while, especially for a project as grand in scale as The Witcher, fans will definitely be relieved knowing that the team has managed to procure all the footage they need for season 2.

As for what awaits Geralt and his child surprise Ciri, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, and the rest of the producers for that matter, have been tight-lipped on narrative details, though we have a general idea of what to expect thanks to the promotional content that has been released thus far.