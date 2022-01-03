This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiered last week, giving fans a whole new look at the galaxy’s iconic desert planet, Tatooine. Among all the new locations and appearances, the episode introduced two new Twi’lek characters, who each made a strong impression on Tatooine’s new daimyo and viewers alike. And today, Disney is celebrating their debuts with new visuals.

Warning: Spoilers follow.

“Give a heartfelt welcome to these new character posters for the Mayor’s Majordomo and Madam Garsa,” reads a tweet from the official Book of Boba Fett Twitter account.

Give a heartfelt welcome to these new character posters for the Mayor's Majordomo and Madam Garsa. See them in Chapter One of #TheBookOfBobaFett, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tMukOVH0I6 — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) January 3, 2022

The first new poster shows the Mayor’s Majordomo, hands crossed and swept up in sand. Played by David Pasquesi, the dignitary was sent to ostensibly pay tribute to Fett but instead request it from the new crime lord. As Fett so graciously spared his life, we’ll surely see more of the still-unnamed Twi’lek in the future and probably Mos Espa’s mayor, Mok Shaiz, too.

Shaiz is voiced by Robert Rodriguez, an episode director on The Mandalorian who has joined Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau as showrunner and producer on the spin-off series. We’ve seen him in a trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, the Ithorian sitting before the majordomo.

New 'The Book of Boba Fett' character posters 1 of 3

Click to skip Mayor Mok Shaiz's Majordomo

Garsa Fwip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The other new character poster is for Garsa Fwip, the cantina owner in Mos Espa who runs a much more upscale joint than we’re accustomed to seeing on the planet. Fwip even employs the Max Rebo band at the cantina, called “Sanctuary”, who can be heard playing a new rendition of the iconic cantina theme from A New Hope.

Fwip is played by Jennifer Beals, the The L Word and Flashdance actress who is known as a committed gay rights activist. Unlike most of Tatooine, Fwip actually welcomes Fett and his partner in crime, Fennec Shand, with open arms. As Fett continues his unconventional reign as daimyo, Fwip seems like a likely ally to his cause.

The Book of Boba Fett continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.