New Chucky Promo Pics Reveal Devon Sawa’s Role

The much-anticipated Chucky TV series is now just three months away from kicking off, and these new promo images give us a flavor of what we can expect from the killer doll’s return to our screens. Titled “Death by Misadventure”, the series premiere of the six-part debut season is set to introduced the Child’s Play universe’s latest protagonist, lonely teen Jake Webber (Zachary Arthur).

These pics outline how Jake and Chucky’s relationship begins. Jake picks up what looks to be an innocuous old Good Guy doll from a yard sale and seems to start taking it everywhere with him, even saving him a seat in science class. It looks like he may even perform some kind of ventriloquist’s dummy act with him in the school talent show. However, fans know that before long, dark things are going to begin happening wherever that doll goes…

What fans will be most interested in about these promo photos, though, is that they reveal our first look at Devon Sawa’s character. Previously, the Final Destination star’s role has been kept under wraps. However, the captioning info that goes with these pics confirms that Sawa is playing Lucas Webber, so likely Jake’s dad or at least some kind of parental figure.

Brad Dourif is returning to voice Chucky for his self-titled TV show. He’ll be joined by a bunch of other franchise veterans, including Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce and Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay. As none of them are featured in these images, that may mean these characters are being kept back until subsequent episodes in order to acclimatize newcomers to the story.

Here’s how the official synopsis reads:

In the new CHUCKY television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

From Child’s Play creator Don Mancini, Chucky premieres on SYFY and USA Network from October 12th.