New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ footage revealed via an unexpected source

Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing in theaters in just over a week’s time, there will only be one project left of Marvel’s Phase Four still to come—the franchise’s very first Christmas TV special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. We recently received a first-look trailer at the cosmic team’s festive outing, and now we’ve got a smidgen of fresh footage courtesy of an unexpected place.

Home security company Vivint has clearly partnered up with Marvel Studios this winter, as Vivint’s latest ad combines talk of their new money-saving deal with some never-before-seen clips from the Holiday Special. The material reminds us that the hour-long treat will see Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and co. return to Earth to embrace the Christmas spirit. Check it out via the Facebook post below:

The galaxy’s smartest sale The Guardians save the galaxy, we’ll save your home. Save now with up to 6 months free monitoring on a Vivint system.*Watch Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," Streaming Only on Disney+ Posted by Vivint on Monday, October 31, 2022

Image via Marvel Studios

The ad begins with a shot of the Guardians’ ship, the Benatar, approaching Earth, with Dave Bautista’s Drax silhouetted against the image of the Blue Planet. A familiar shot of Peter Quill and a Christmas sweater-wearing Drax (his poor nipples) with Groot (Vin Diesel), all armed with presents, is then featured. Last but not least, another fresh clip sees Rocket (Bradley Cooper) shining a spotlight on Groot, who seems to be making some proclamation while wearing a reindeer antler headband on his wooden noggin.

The first trailer confirmed that the story will see Drax and Mantis make an attempt to cheer up Quill— who is still bummed about Gamora going missing in Avengers: Endgame —by taking him back to his home world to celebrate Christmas. Their misguided efforts even lead them to kidnap Quill’s idol, one of Earth’s greatest warriors, Kevin Bacon.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is on its way to sprinkle some festive cheer into the MCU when it hits Disney Plus this Nov. 25.