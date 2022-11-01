‘Black Panther 2’ promo hypes a movie event you’ll remember forever

Every Marvel fan is in agreement that the MCU’s Phase Four has hardly been the franchise’s most consistent era, but the phase’s final project might just be about to single-handedly rescue its reputation. All the signs are pointing to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being a hugely powerful and mind-blowing experience, one that will both expand the universe in exciting ways and pay homage to the much-missed Chadwick Boseman. All in all, it promises to be a movie event we’ll remember forever.

At least, that’s what this new promo (which you can catch above) tells us. With just 10 days to go until our new Black Panther roars into theaters, Marvel Studios has dropped this thrilling new teaser which squeezes a lot—although still not all—of the reasons why we’re so hyped for the sequel into just 30 seconds.

There’s the rise of Shuri (Letitia Wright), who everyone’s expecting to take on her late brother’s mantle. Not to mention more from the Dora Milaje, led by Okoye (Danai Gurira), and joined by new addition to the cast, Aneka (Michaela Coel). Then, of course, there’s Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the king of the underwater civilization Talocan, whose invasion of Wakanda looks to deliver some epic battle sequence between the two advanced kingdoms.

Not featured in the promo are Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, making her first appearance in the MCU since 2018’s Black Panther, and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who’s debuting in the franchise ahead of her very own Ironheart TV series coming to Disney Plus next year. Early reactions are mighty positive, but we’ll see how Wakanda Forever goes down with the world at large once Nov. 11 gets here.