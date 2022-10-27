Letitia Wright’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ red carpet tribute to Chadwick Boseman is a tearjerking passing of the torch

The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was quite the Hollywood spectacle and awe-inspiring celebration of all things Marvel and, of course, Wakanda.

However despite the red carpet’s size, there was one elephant in the proverbial room which loomed large over the glitz and the glamor – the absence of Chadwick Boseman.

The dearly departed T’Challa actor was of course appropriately revered over the course of the evening, but one particularly beautiful tribute was paid by Letitia Wright.

The above image shows a Boseman on the left performing a Wakandan salute at the Oscars in 2019, with Wright striking the same pose on the red carpet in a nearly identical outfit at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in what is a truly touching and well thought out tribute to the late actor who played her onscreen older brother.

The gravity of Wright’s homage is amplified further if rumors about the identity of the MCU’s new Black Panther turn out to be true, with the vast majority of the Marvel community speculating that it will be Wright’s character Shuri who ends up taking up the mantle. All of the trailers thus far seem to be hinting towards such an outcome.

Wright wasn’t the only to pay tribute to Boseman at the premiere by a long shot, with the film’s director Ryan Coogler also keeping the actor’s legacy alive in his own way.

There were plenty of other details to sift through during the premiere, including a close-up look at the new Black Panther suit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinema screens on Nov. 11, 2022.