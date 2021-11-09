New Hawkeye Promo References The Character’s Best Comics Run

From its first trailer on, it was clear that Disney Plus’ Hawkeye takes strong inspiration from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s iconic 2012 comics run. This is considered the best take on the archer in Marvel comics history, combining witty dialogue and super-stylish art into a winning package.

We know that Kevin Feige is a big fan of Fraction and Aja’s work, so it wasn’t a huge surprise when the debut trailer and posters struck a very familiar tone. That’s now continued with this Twitter promo for the show, which combines the comic’s use of white space, arrows as a graphic element, and a striking purple hue.

The past has caught up with him. Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial starts streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8yAyLUP6SZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 8, 2021

Fraction and Aja’s reputation has been significantly elevated since Hawkeye‘s promotion began, with sales of the collected editions reportedly spiking due to increased interest from fans. Fraction is currently developing shows for NBC/Universal, and Aja has commented on the new attention. But, as he rightly points out, you can’t subsist on attention alone, saying: “Even better: Stop crediting, start paying, haha.”

The Disney Plus show already looks like it’s going to be the most fun take on Hawkeye seen so far in the MCU, with previous appearances of the character having been downbeat or depressed (particularly in Endgame). Executive producer Trinh Tran has said Clint is “a little bit unlike we’ve seen him” and that Renner is trying to bring some freshness to the role.

We’ll find out exactly what that means when the first two episodes of Hawkeye air on Disney Plus on November 24.