New Leak Claims To Reveal Disney Plus Day Star Wars Surprises

One week from tomorrow, Disney Plus Day will mark the two-year anniversary of the Mouse House’s streaming service, with all of the platform’s heavy hitters expected to show up and drop a bonanza of news, updates, announcements, images and footage.

Prime among them is Star Wars, hardly a surprise when upwards of a dozen projects are currently in various stages of development. The most recent chatter hints that the first trailer and confirmation of a release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi will be the marquee attraction, but an update from Star Wars News Net claims to offer up much more than that.

As per the report, the Star Wars section of Disney Plus Day will feature behind the scenes featurettes from The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, a sizzle reel showcasing next year’s Rogue One prequel Andor, a teaser for Season 2 of The Bad Batch, and the announcement of several new shows.

While specifics aren’t mentioned on that last front, it may not be a coincidence that rumors of a Darth Maul animated series have gathered so much pace just days out from Disney and Lucasfilm bringing its biggest, best and brightest Star Wars content to the fore as part of a streaming celebration.