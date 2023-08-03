New on Netflix: The best movies and shows to watch this weekend (August 4-6, 2023)

The weekend is nearing, and alongside the well-deserved rest most people will catch up on, Netflix will also allow users to bask in a new batch of additions to the platform. Just as the streaming giant says goodbye to an arsenal of series and films ahead of the summer’s ending, several more are entering Netflix for the very first time – and just in time to catch them all before the school year begins.

In fact, more and more additions to the library will be welcomed until the end of the month, with plenty of exclusive original series launching for the very first time, alongside the new content added to the platform that was already pre-existing somewhere else. With that in mind, here are some of the best movies and shows that were added to Netflix thus far, and can certainly be a comforting presence for the next weekend to come.

Bee Movie

via Netflix

Whether you want to watch it for the laughs or rewatch it because you truly enjoy it, the Bee Movie was added to the platform’s repertoire on August 1, finally giving everyone a chance to fully experience the unique spectacle that is the one and only Bee Movie. The film was released in 2007, and it immediately became a joke among virtually everyone. While it is a fantastic family film with impressive animation, it’s worth noting that it portrays a relationship between a human and a bee. What else would anyone watch on a Saturday afternoon, right?

Fast & Furious

Image via Universal Pictures

Oh that’s right, action fans, your favorite speedrunning franchise Fast & Furious is finally available on Netflix. On August 1, the platform welcomed a bunch of films from the franchise for the very first time, including 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, The Fast, and the Furious, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Avid fans of the saga will quickly realize that there are quite a few titles missing to complete the franchise, but hey, it’s definitely more than enough to keep us all busy for the weekend.

Ugly Betty

via Netflix

As for the realm of series, Ugly Betty also arrived on the platform on August 1, perfectly timed for fans of America Ferrera to finally get their fix, especially after leaving the Barbie cinema room. Ugly Betty premiered on our screens in 2006 and gained a massive following, particularly among teenagers who could perhaps find solace in seeing a character who didn’t conform to the beauty standards of the time. Although somewhat outdated (since when do glasses and braces make someone ugly, really?), the show still showcases a young Ferrera absolutely killing it in her role as the kind-hearted Betty.

Lost in Translation

For cinephiles, Netflix is also attending to your needs for a good and intense watch. Lost in Translation was finally included in the library at the start of the month, and more and more people can now truly immerse themselves in Sofia Coppola‘s cinematic grandeur from 2004. Lost in Translation won several accolades in its debut year and was nominated for numerous Oscars. So if you’re considering watching some of the best from the very best, Lost in Translation is definitely the way to go.

Heartstopper Season 2

Photo by Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Heartstopper is back today, and a bed of hype has been made and tucked for everyone to get ready and binge-watch the entire season. Just a little over a year ago, the series debuted an adaptation of the original Alice Oseman comic by the same name, and since then, fans have never looked back. The incredible interpretation of the beloved characters is absolutely terrific, and the second season is just the best possible way to welcome the weekend in a good mood, with slight a hint of drama.

Despicable Me

via Netflix

Gru and the Minions are now on Netflix, and regardless of how insufferable these little yellow banana addicts may be, the entire film is definitely worth all the hype – trust me, I’ve watched it twice already against my will and enjoyed every second of it. Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are both available on the platform since the start of the month, and whether you just want some well-humored fun time, or have little ones you might wish to entertain, Despicable Me will surely be the perfect pick for the kids and the adults alike.

With these new additions in mind, have a great weekend and enjoy Coppola’s wondrous work, followed by the minions for a good dose of duality.