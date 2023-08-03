Latest Netflix News: Animation takes the reins as Barbie’s extravaganza extends to Netflix just in time for ‘Disenchantment’s return

If you ever thought the world of Mattel’s Barbie would never partner with Netflix — well, think again. The Mattel global sensation has expanded into quite literally every realm — even clothing stores — and it has now ventured onto the streaming platform, and rightfully so. Unfortunately, while Barbie gains momentum on Netflix, many other films are also bidding farewell to the platform, since, after all, it is still Netflix we’re talking about.

Among the series bidding farewell is Disenchantment, despite being one of the most popular animated fantasy series on the streaming service. As for its cancellation, the reasons remain unknown, unsurprisingly. Even though animation continues to be Netflix’s highest-bidding horse, the platform just can’t seem to grasp this concept, instead valuing series whose quality is steadily decreasing — erm, yes, The Witcher. On that note, here’s today’s update.

Barbie keeps riding its momentum wave with all the animated films making a triumphant return to the platform

Image via Mattel

Greta Gerwig, watch out because Barbie is here to conquer… Barbie. Even as the film remains a box-office success for its second week in a row, all the other Barbie installments are proving to be quite the force to be reckoned with at the same exact time. Apparently, right after audiences leave the cinema, they’re turning to Netflix for their next Barbie fix, and this trend is already evident on the platform charts.

Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse season one has secured sixth place on this week’s charts. Honestly, it’s as if they could turn the Netflix logo pink by now.

Despite being released over a decade ago, this mockumentary series depicting the lives of Ken, Barbie, and their animals continues to satiate the cravings of every Barbie addict. Despite having four full seasons, no one appears to tire of this unique and quirky concept, adding one more layer to the Barbie-verse that we’ve all so vehemently been craving.

Heartstopper may not be out yet, but fans are showered with four whole minutes of it

Photo via Netflix

Just over a year has passed since we last saw Charlie and Nick on our screens, yet it feels much longer than a mere 365 days. Fortunately, Netflix seems to have answered our prayers, and waiting a few more weeks for season two simply wasn’t bearable. With a highly anticipated twist, Netflix unveiled a four-minute preview of Heartstopper‘s upcoming season, and we are grateful that they did.

Although brief, the four-minute video brought smiles to our faces as Charlie and Nick made a welcome return to our screens. Continuing from where the series left off, their relationship finally reached the next level and from those clips alone, it’s evident that they are inseparable — emotionally and physically. Regrettably, their happiness might not endure for long, but we’ll deal with that when the time comes.

Disenchantment reaches its final legs after being canceled — to no one’s surprise

Image via Netflix

In good ol’ Netflix fashion, everything that’s good must come to an end — even before its expiration date. This time, the victim was none other than the comedy animated series Disenchantment, bound to reach its final legs on September 1. Coming as bittersweet news, Disenchantment fans will finally get a new season in the fall, with the lingering reality that it will be the show’s final season, after getting axed to no one’s surprise.

The teaser for the ultimate season has been unveiled, offering a retrospective of Bean’s trials and tribulations en route to becoming the Queen of Dreamland. It presents a culmination of epic moments and battles, notably the long-awaited showdown between Bean and her mother, Queen Dagmar.

While the series might not have achieved the highest ratings on the platform, it remains a dearly cherished comedy among aficionados of adult animated content. Fall will feel a little emptier this year.

Get your popcorn ready, because Les Misérables and Mean Girls are leaving Netflix for good in August

Image via Paramount Pictures

On Wednesdays, we might need to re-watch Mean Girls time and time again. Well, until it leaves Netflix, that is. That’s right, August will be a slightly colder month for fans of many — and I mean, many — films that will be leaving the platform. Among this arsenal of farewells, the comedy cult movie Mean Girls is one of the movies saying goodbye to Netflix. Why exactly are they being taken out of the platform? Not sure. But it’s best to get to them before they do.

Aside from the Linsday Lohan-led film, there are plenty of other films and shows that will also be excluded from the library, including Les Misérables, most Inuyasha movies, Paranormal Activity, and Winx Club’s last two seasons. On the upper side of things, we will also have some new shows joining the roster, including the highly anticipated One Piece live-action. In the meantime, get in, losers — we’re rewatching every single movie until then.