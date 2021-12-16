A collection of new Star Wars Black Series products are available for pre-order, just in time for The Book of Boba Fett‘s premiere on Disney Plus.

The products themselves won’t be available until 2022, but pre-orders are officially pouring into multiple online retailers. Among the new products are several Book of Boba Fett figurines, along with a full-sized prop replica of Bo-Katan’s stylish helmet.

The official Star Wars site announced the items on Dec. 14 via its “Bring Home the Bounty” blog. The vintage collection will include a well-stocked Boba Fett figurine along with a fully outfitted Fennec Shand figurine.

The Boba Fett figurine comes prepped in his full armor, complete with detachable flames erupting from his jetpack. His helmet is also removable, revealing a surprisingly accurate depiction of Temuera Morrison’s Fett underneath. Wrapped in vintage-style packaging, the figurine also comes with two decimated Stormtrooper helmets, along with both a Sacroc K-11 blaster and a EE-3 carbine rifle.

It’s available for pre-order from several online retailers, including Amazon, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, The Chosen Prime, Dorkside Toys, and The Toy Source. It is currently retailing for right around $30.

The Fennec Shand figurine is similarly well-stocked, also sold in nostalgic, vintage-style packaging. The adjustable figurine comes with a removable helmet, a water bottle for those hot Tatooine afternoons, and two separate guns: A Blaster rifle, along with an MK sniper rifle.

Based on images, both figurines look easily adjustable and positionable, perfect for anyone looking to put them on display. The stylish packaging is also a plus for collectors, who can appreciate the artistic design even if the figurines remain unopened.

The figurine is available for pre-order from the same range of retailers, Amazon, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, The Chosen Prime, Dorkside Toys, and The Toy Source. It is currently listed for around $15.

Bo-Katan’s offering is a full-size wearable prop replica helmet. Complete with damage from years of use, the helmet is stunning. Unlike some full-size versions of Fett’s helmet, it comes with padding on the inside for comfortable use, along with a truly awesome, functioning rangefinder. The rangefinder flips down at the press of a button, displaying two red LEDs that flash “in a hunting pattern,” according to the replica’s listing on Big Bad Toy Store. The rangefinder also features a “white LED-illuminated heads-up display.” In order to enjoy the full range of options the helmet offers, it requires 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries, which are not included.

The helmet is also, unfortunately, not suited to real space battles, or even a bike ride. It’s only a replica, so blaster fire will cut right through this thing.

The helmet is likewise available from a range of online retailers, including Amazon, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, The Chosen Prime, Dorkside Toys, and The Toy Source. It is retailing for right around $125.

The Book of Boba Fett premiers on Disney Plus on Dec. 29, 2021.