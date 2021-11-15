New Stills For Hawkeye Series Drop Online

We’re getting a new batch of stills from the forthcoming Disney Plus Marvel series Hawkeye one week ahead of its release to the streaming platform.

The new pictures come to us from Twitter user One Take News and feature Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and several other characters.

Not only do we see Kate and Clint in various urban settings individually, but there’s also an epic two shot of the duo side-by-side with their respective arrows nocked in their bows and seemingly poised to let them fly.

In addition, we’re given a clearer view of Kate’s mother, Vera Farmiga’s Eleanor Bishop, standing next to Tony Dalton’s Jack Duquesne, a character from the comics who eventually joins the Avengers as Swordsman and is Clint’s former mentor. Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez AKA Echo is also seen in one image with fists cocked in a gym.

On Disney Plus Day, which was this past Friday, the streaming service announced Lopez will star in her own series called Echo, with the character debuting in Hawkeye. According to multiple reports, the character is a deaf athlete and martial artist capable of copying another person’s movements to a tee.

Early reviews of Hawkeye are indicating the show is a hit among critics, with particular praise given to Steinfeld’s performance as Kate. The chemistry between her and Renner was also a highlight for many. The street-level stakes of the show, taking on a more grounded approach, also resonated with critics.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye hit Disney Plus on Nov. 24.