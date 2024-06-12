New York Bridges ‘House of the Dragon’ promotion explained

As the Dance of the Dragons gets closer and closer, so does Max’s impressive marketing. Most recent were the dual banners reflecting allegiances for either the Blacks or the Greens.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will finally feature the bloody dragon battles we have all been promised. Season 1 sets up the conflict, which ultimately boils down to the relationship between two women. At the beginning of the series, young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is surprisingly elevated to the status of Heir. But while she and Alicent (Emily Carey) are fond friends, their marriages, alliances, and lies ultimately get between them. At the end of season 1, the friends — now adults —are on the precipice of war. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) is regent, hoping to elevate her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to the throne, even though it was promised to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). In a mad power grab following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), factions soon form.

In preparation for the anticipated sophomore season, banners appeared to fly in favor of each faction in New York City. The Manhattan Bridge evidently supported Rhaenyra’s claim with a black flag sporting the Targaryen sigil, while the Brooklyn Bridge favored the greens (maybe because of Greenpoint? Food for thought). However, just as the content of the Game of Thrones spin-off is unpredictable, the truth of these banners had some twists and turns.

Was the House of the Dragon promotion authentic?

Those who live in New York may have been confronted with some confusion at first glance. While online marketing seemed to suggest that huge banners were flying on the iconic bridges, it turned out to be fraudulent. (Just like Aegon’s supposed claim to The Iron Throne.) The Associated Press confirmed in person at these locations that no banners are present. These displays were just a bit of marketing magic used with the help of computer-generated images. Apparently, Manhattan and Brooklyn have not declared for either side of the Targaryen civil war.

However, that didn’t stop fans and New Yorkers from falling for the advertisement. News12 Brooklyn claimed in an article that the banners were authentic. Many other outlets also so claimed before adding corrections. In the modern era of technology, AI and computer-generated graphics can make every day April Fools. There has been no news yet on whether dragons have been spotted in their designated areas. For that, fans will have to tune in to the season 2 premiere, scheduled to air on Sunday, June 16. All men must choose.

