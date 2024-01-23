‘Next Level Chef’ season 3 release date, contestants, and more

The most exciting reality cooking competition is back for a third season, so here's everything you need to know.

With reality cooking series triumphs such as Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, it hardly comes as a surprise that chef personality Gordon Ramsay has cooked up another reality series success with Next Level Chef. And with the new season set to premiere this Sunday, folks are interested in further details about the fresh-faced season.

Recommended Videos

After initially debuting on Fox back in 2022, it certainly didn’t take long before the culinary competition became a sure-fire hit for the network and introduced an intriguing concept which has undoubtedly stuck. Along with Ramsay’s well-documented cooking prowess and expertise, the British chef is joined in the reality series by fellow chefs Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington.

Flash forward to 2024, and the buzz surrounding the face-melting cooking experience has yet to waver, with aspiring chefs, reality series supporters, and regular civilians all wondering about what the upcoming third season will bring to the chef’s table.

What is the plot of season 3 of Next Level Chef?

Image via Fox

Unlike a typical television series, Next Level Chef doesn’t adhere to the rules and restrictions of a regular show. Instead, the series follows a similar path of reality series, where all chefs are competing for a chance at a paid mentorship under all three main chefs in Ramsay, Arrington, and Blais.

When does season 3 of Next Level Chef release?

Luckily, eagle-eyed viewers of the acclaimed show don’t have to wait that much longer before indulging in the new season, with the third venture of the series set to release this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The past two seasons have featured the first episode of the season premiering on a Sunday, so it makes perfect sense as to why season 3 would continue with the tradition — with the first episode of the second season even premiering right after Super Bowl LVII last year.

After its special premiere on the 28th, the rest of the episodes for the third season will air Thursdays at 8 pm ET. And even if you miss the episode on Thursday, the episode will then be available to stream on Hulu the next day, which would be a Friday.

Who are the contestants for season 3?

via Tiktok (@tinekeyounger)

In the past, fan-favorite contestants such as TikTok chef Tineke “Tini” Younger have made a big splash with fans of the series. So with season 3 just around the corner, it’s understandable why Next Level Chef die-hards are wondering about all the new chefs set to make their debuts in the competition.

As of right now, the full list of contestants in season 3 is not known, with all chefs set to be introduced this Sunday. However, one up-and-coming chef from Louisiana by the name of Brittany Khamille recently took to Facebook to announce her participation as a chef for the third season.