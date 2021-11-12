Nick Fury Returns In First Look At Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Nick Fury returns in our first look at Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV series. As part of Disney Plus Day, the Mouse House’s streaming platform just launched a short preview special that features glimpses at various hotly anticipated MCU projects⏤everything from Moon Knight to Ms. Marvel. For those two shows, we got a substantial amount of footage, but when it comes to Secret Invasion, we only got one brief shot. It’s still enough to get us hyped, as it promises that Samuel L. Jackson is back as the iconic ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. director.

From the look of things, Fury’s been through a lot since we last saw him. This first glimpse at Secret Invasion showcases Fury sans eyepatch, with his usually trim facial hair overgrown and graying. This could tease that Jackson’s spy boss is about to be in for the toughest challenge of his career, as he has to foil an infiltration of the planet by shapeshifting Skrulls. Check out the image below:

Though based on a seminal comic book arc that includes the Avengers, we’ve been told to expect the MCU’s Secret Invasion to be a little more self-contained. It’s being pitched as a buddy-cop/conspiracy drama show led by Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as good guy Skrull Talos. The cast also features some exciting newcomers to the franchise, including Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Ben-Adir is thought to be playing the lead villain while Clarke is widely believed to be playing S.W.O.R.D. agent Abigail Brand. As of now, not much is known about Oscar winner Colman’s potential role. Rumors have also pointed toward a variety of Marvel stars like Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, and Clark Gregg, cameoing in the show, which could mean that there will be something of the crossover spirit from the comics alive in the TV version.

The six-part Secret Invasion is set to land on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.