Our first look at Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight has landed this Friday as part of the studio’s Disney Plus Day celebrations. Fans have been campaigning for the nocturnal hero to enter the MCU for the longest time and now, a couple of years after his TV series was initially announced, we’ve got our first look at him. Check out Star Wars icon Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector via the video above.

As per the comics’ character who sports a similar backstory, Isaac’s Spector is a former U.S. Marine with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. His DID is something that makes Spector pretty unique from other Marvel heroes and the show is poised to explore this in a big way, with his many personalities – which include businessman Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley – set to feature.

First Look At Oscar Isaac In Marvel's Moon Knight Series Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Marvel is always protective of its productions, but the studio has been especially secretive about Moon Knight up to now. For instance, few other cast members aside from Isaac have been revealed, and even then we don’t know who they’re playing. There’s been much speculation about who Ethan Hawke is portraying, though we’re pretty sure he’s the villain of the piece as he’s said his role was inspired by cult leader David Koresh.

All in all, Moon Knight looks like it could be the darkest Marvel series — or even the darkest Disney Plus series period — we’ve had to date. Rumors say we can expect ties to Mahershala Ali’s upcoming Blade movie, as well as potentially other darker MCU heroes like Ghost Rider and Hellstrom, paving the way for a Midnight Sons team-up. Kevin Feige has promised that Isaac has a big future in the franchise.

But before that, we have the six-episode first season of Moon Knight to come next year on Disney Plus. Let us know how excited this first look has got you in the comments section.