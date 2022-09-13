Nominees get a reality check from Wednesday Addams ahead of the 2022 Emmys

Ahead of the 2022 Emmys star of the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday Addams shared a message to nominees giving them a taste of the dark reality that exists inside her head.

In a short 30-second message, Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, put things in perspective as stars compete for a “golden statuette” during the awards, but it might not lead to the validation that some are hoping for.

“The faceless suits at Netflix have explained to me you are all competing for a golden statuette. Apparently, you believe it will give you validation and fill that lonely void inside of you. Spoiler alert. It won’t.”

Fortunately, Wednesday did offer some support suggesting that they instead do what she would and “embrace the emptiness.”

Netflix is gearing up to launch their highly anticipated series, Wednesday, later this year which will star the character in her own story based on the Adams Family character. Of course, Wednesday isn’t up for any nominations at this year’s Emmy awards, but Netflix still has plenty of shows in the competition. These include heavy hitters such as Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Ozark. These Netflix series will go head-to-head with a variety of the year’s other biggest hits that include Euphoria, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Succession, and many more.

Perhaps with a successful run, Wednesday could embark on its own Emmys campaign in the future. Right now the show doesn’t have a scheduled release date but Netflix assures fans that it will join the service in 2022.