Norman Reedus unveils the underwhelming title for his ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff

The Walking Dead‘s nearing final episode is almost certainly going to be responsible for thousands of heartbroken fans around the world mourning their favorite series. The show, which premiered all the way back in 2010, proved to be a huge hit right from the off, garnering praise for its CGI, acting, and most of all, the setting, which unequivocally made zombies cool again. The series’ last eight episodes are expected to conclude on Nov. 20, however, the end seems to be the beginning for some characters.

During the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, AMC revealed a new trailer shedding light on three new spinoffs slated to premiere next year: Rick & Michonne, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and a previously untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon (Normal Reedus). Much to fans’ delight, Reedus has now ended the mystery surrounding his own spin-off’s official title, though some consider it underwhelming, to say the least.

Keeping it simple with just a promotional image, Reedus unveiled the new spin-off series entitled Daryl Dixon. Considering the new series will be focused on him alone, perhaps it doesn’t come off as entirely surprising that the title is well… heavily inspired by the character.

In spite of the lack of flavor in the new title, most fan feedback has been entirely positive, with plenty of fans boasting about Daryl Dixon, showing their excitement over the newest The Walking Dead series, even though the original show’s ending is looming near.

Oh shit a Daryl spinoff this shit is gonna go hard 🔥 https://t.co/rErPov2C7C — Andrew Cervantes (@Blank_aC) October 4, 2022

Now that’s what I am talking about https://t.co/lrEpEtOPvR — daryl (@M19ic) October 4, 2022

I NEEEEEEED IT PLEASSEE

GIVE ME MORE TWD CONTENT!!!!!!!! https://t.co/1mXYLZpCua pic.twitter.com/PUEdhmfhb8 — ZKhan (@NeganKnocks) October 4, 2022

In addition to all of the above, Fear The Walking Dead will also be airing its newest season in 2023, teaming up Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) during a mission to P.A.D.R.E, the location where newcomer Will (Gus Halper) is expected to go to next.

The newest reveal seems to have worked wonders in making fans forget about the series’ final episodes, even if only for a fragment of time. The Walking Dead‘s final episodes premiere on Sunday, Oct. 9.