‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fan shares perfect — and strangely familiar — pitch for season 2

With Obi-Wan Kenobi having now completed its six-part event series, fans are wondering if Ewan McGregor could don his Jedi robes again for a second season. There’s been a lot of chatter from the cast and crew about the possibility, but so far Disney has yet to comment on the situation or make a sophomore run official. So, while we wait for more updates, it’s up to viewers to imagine what shape a second season could take.

And this viral tweet provides the perfect, if strangely familiar, pitch. Twitter user @Corey_WolfPack suggested that, get this, maybe the next stage of Obi-Wan’s story should see him team up with Luke Skywalker to save an adult Princess Leia from her evil father, Darth Vader. And maybe he could die at the end. Sure sounds like an exciting episode four the saga to me.

“My pitch for Season 2 of [Obi-Wan Kenobi],” the tweeter shared, “is that Obi-Wan meets young adult Luke and they go off on an adventure to rescue Princess Leia from the Death Star. Unfortunately Obi would meet his end at the hands of Darth Vader to allow Leia, Luke, Han Solo, and Chewbacca to escape.”

My pitch for Season 2 of #ObiWanKenobi is that Obi-Wan meets young adult Luke and they go off on an adventure to rescue Princess Leia from the Death Star. Unfortunately Obi would meet his end at the hands of Darth Vader to allow Leia, Luke, Han Solo, and Chewbacca to escape. — Corey Van Dyke 🥽 (@Corey_WolfPack) June 22, 2022

Star Wars fans are highly rating this extremely original idea and are convinced it could offer some new hope for the franchise.

Exactly, a cool way to send Star Wars in a new direction — Jane🏳️‍⚧️ (@liloandJane) June 22, 2022

Wow, a storyline that connects up the prequels, Rogue One, and Solo? It could be like a Star Wars version of Avengers: Infinity War!

That’s a nice way of bringing together the plot threads of Obi-Wan, Solo, Rogue One, and the prequels. It should really be a movie. — Eric Shot First (@EricShotFirst) June 22, 2022

Then again, it might not do all that well.

Sounds like a flop smh — k.♡ (@_RMsMoonChild) June 22, 2022

And, knowing the fans, folks would probably tear it to pieces.

I’m sure most of the fandom would hate it if that story actually came out. — Angela Castro 🇷🇺 (@LucyZiegler95) June 22, 2022

Plus, do we really think Han Solo has any legs as a character outside of his own movie? Maybe if they replaced Alden Ehrenreich with someone else. It’s a shame that guy from Indiana Jones never got to play him.

Who the heck is Han Solo and Chewbacca? U mean from the Solo movie. They wouldnt fit in the rest of the universe. Everybody wields some sort of The Force, i dont believe they could. Also Leia and Luke traveling together having never met b4, sets up some insesty sub plot, gross — We Are One (@hunterba222) June 22, 2022

While we wait to see what’s next for Obi-Wan Kenobi, its first (not only, we hope) six episodes are available to stream on Disney Plus now.