‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fan shares perfect — and strangely familiar — pitch for season 2
With Obi-Wan Kenobi having now completed its six-part event series, fans are wondering if Ewan McGregor could don his Jedi robes again for a second season. There’s been a lot of chatter from the cast and crew about the possibility, but so far Disney has yet to comment on the situation or make a sophomore run official. So, while we wait for more updates, it’s up to viewers to imagine what shape a second season could take.
And this viral tweet provides the perfect, if strangely familiar, pitch. Twitter user @Corey_WolfPack suggested that, get this, maybe the next stage of Obi-Wan’s story should see him team up with Luke Skywalker to save an adult Princess Leia from her evil father, Darth Vader. And maybe he could die at the end. Sure sounds like an exciting episode four the saga to me.
“My pitch for Season 2 of [Obi-Wan Kenobi],” the tweeter shared, “is that Obi-Wan meets young adult Luke and they go off on an adventure to rescue Princess Leia from the Death Star. Unfortunately Obi would meet his end at the hands of Darth Vader to allow Leia, Luke, Han Solo, and Chewbacca to escape.”
Star Wars fans are highly rating this extremely original idea and are convinced it could offer some new hope for the franchise.
Wow, a storyline that connects up the prequels, Rogue One, and Solo? It could be like a Star Wars version of Avengers: Infinity War!
Then again, it might not do all that well.
And, knowing the fans, folks would probably tear it to pieces.
Plus, do we really think Han Solo has any legs as a character outside of his own movie? Maybe if they replaced Alden Ehrenreich with someone else. It’s a shame that guy from Indiana Jones never got to play him.
