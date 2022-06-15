‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans go nuts for the long-awaited return of a very familiar face

Last week fans began grumbling that despite all the hype about Hayden Christensen’s return, we were four episodes into Obi-Wan Kenobi and had only seen brief glimpses of him.

We got a glimpse of Christensen as Anakin in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hallucination in the second episode, he’s played Vader in his bacta tank, and some scenes in the armor. However, James Earl Jones is doing the voice (with a boost from ReSpeecher) and stunt performers are in the costume during any full-body shots.

The fifth episode changed all that, courtesy of an extensive flashback sequence to prequel-era Obi-Wan and Anakin sparring on Coruscant. Judging by the outfits and hairdos this takes place sometime after Attack of the Clones and fans are loving this trip back to a long, long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

WE HAVE LITERALLY JUST WITNESSED HAVING HAYDEN AND EWAN BACK AS ANAKIN AND OBI WAN IN 2022 STILL DOESN'T FEEL REAL pic.twitter.com/skf70M1ZZG — zed | KENOBI SPOILERS (@vadersanakin) June 15, 2022

"You're a great warrior, Anakin, but your need to prove yourself is your undoing" pic.twitter.com/B4wXsf4SH9 — Aryan P (@aryanp_000) June 15, 2022

For some this is just what they wanted from the show all along:

Others are praising Christensen and McGregor for picking up exactly where they left off:

hayden christensen and ewan mcgregor are so incredibly talented, they got down to the bone the mannerisms, talk, walk of anakin and obiwan after years of playing them, they are so incredible my god — andie (@minscinema) June 15, 2022

Hayden slipped right back into Anakin like he never stopped playing the character. Incredible — Alex Abrams (@ChiSportsAlex) June 15, 2022

Hayden Christensen hasn’t lost a beat as Anakin! — James Smith (@sjames162) June 15, 2022

And for prequels fans this moment means the world:

I’ve been waiting for Hayden to come back to play Anakin for 17 years nobody knows how much this means to me — Ellie (@haydenshabit) June 15, 2022

This fan might be taking things a little far, but we appreciate the sentiment:

@starwars not to be dramatic but seeing hayden christensen as anakin tonight made my entire life — sarah (@diorsgemini) June 15, 2022

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale will air next week and looks set to return to Tatooine and the young Luke. Star Wars canon has long held that the first Vader learned of Luke’s existence was between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, so the show will have to tread very carefully or risk retconning some of the most beloved movies in the world.

But we demand that Obi-Wan and Vader square off one more time, possibly with Anakin removing his helmet to show Obi-Wan what their fight on Mustafar did to him. Let’s hope Lucasfilm deliver the goods.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will conclude next Friday on Disney Plus.