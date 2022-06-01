This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode three

Obi-Wan Kenobi delivered the goods this week with the jaw-dropping reunion of Obi-Wan and Anakin. At their last meeting, the pair were evenly matched, though this time, with Obi-Wan’s connection to the Force weaker after years in hiding and Vader at the height of his Dark Side powers, the Sith Lord effortlessly dominated.

This weakened state seems to be the fate of many Jedi who survived Order 66, with the destruction of the Jedi Order and Temple preventing them from tapping into their full potential. So far, we know that Obi-Wan, Yoda, Ahsoka, Cal Kestis, Kanan Jarrus, and a handful of obscure Padawan made it through that fateful day, but now we can officially add at least one new name to that list.

Midway through the episode, Obi-Wan and Leia made it to a Jedi “underground railroad”, finding themselves in a safe room with markings from those who’d passed through scratched into the wall. Obi-Wan noted with happiness that “Quinlan” had also survived.

This is Quinlan Vos, who briefly appeared in The Phantom Menace and played a pivotal role as Aayla Secura’s master in The Clone Wars. Vos hails from the planet Kiffu, has distinct facial tattoos, and a unique Force power. Known as “psychometry”, he can touch an object and see the important events it’s been through.

Up until now, Vos had only been strongly rumored to have survived Order 66, though we’re betting they wouldn’t have directly name-dropped him unless they had big plans for him in the future. With Obi-Wan Kenobi full of characters keeping secrets from one another, perhaps Vos’ abilities will come in useful in revealing some hard truths in future episodes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.