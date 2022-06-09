Obi-Wan Kenobi might have answered a few canon questions and left fans with a dozen more, but the show’s lead writer Joby Harold assures us that they take Star Wars continuity very seriously.

The show has so far managed to leave the galaxy far, far away enthusiasts with a positive impression, even if the latest fourth episode somehow diminished that effect for some of its ludicrous narrative decisions, never mind the fact that the chapter as a whole reprised some of the most cliche and burned out story tropes in Star Wars and beyond.

Fans are now worried that Obi-Wan Kenobi might play fast and loose with a few continuity points bridging the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, but according to Harold, who recently sat down to have a chat with Entertainment Weekly, everything will be cleared out by the time the finale airs.

“It will be so much easier to speak to these things once we’ve aired everything. But as I said before, we very much take canon very, very seriously. And there are many, many people behind the scenes who prioritize that. So we have it in mind, and by the time everything has concluded, all things should be in place.”

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Character Posters Released 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

Harold promises that some of the earlier decisions will make much more sense when we see the ending, further adding,

“But hopefully, there’s a satisfaction to landing the plane back where we all imagine it’ll end up, vis a vis Episode IV and A New Hope. So there’s some emotional stuff ahead. There’s more surprises ahead. And hopefully, when everything is concluded we’ll be able to look at the whole thing as a complete story, and some of the earlier choices will make sense. So I’m just excited for all to get out there.”

The penultimate and final episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are premiering Wednesdays on June 15 and June 22, respectively.