We want to say that there are worse ways to hide a child you’re trying to sneak out of a super-secure evil stronghold, but the fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is making it surprisingly difficult.

In today’s episode of the limited Star Wars series, Ben came to Leia’s rescue at Fortress Inquisitorius by doing exactly what Cal Kestis did in Jedi Fallen Order. After fighting their way to the main hangar, Obi-Wan’s ingenious idea of sneaking Leia out was to hide her in his Imperial officer coat. Not inconspicuously hug her, mind you. He simply pushed his coat over Leia and the two of them gingerly made their way to the ship.

It seems like fans of the galaxy far, far away are having a field day with this particular scene, and not a few can bring themselves to admit that it’s extremely difficult to take this sequence seriously.

// KENOBI SPOILERS

LIKE I KNOW THIS IS A SERIOUS MOMENT BUT LEIA HIDING UNDER BENS CLOAK FHENWNDNSJJSBSNZ — caitlin #lukestan (@SITHLEIAS) June 8, 2022

Some fans seem to be of the opinion that episode 4 was one of those outings that start to break apart the more you think about it. The fact that Obi-Wan managed to get away from dozens and dozens of Stormtroopers without raising an alarm shows that the creatives didn’t really put much thought into this daring escape attempt.

Hiding Leia in a coat while walking around an Imperial base with dozens of eyes on you was the dumbest thing this show has done lol



This episode was a mess lmao #Kenobi — 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑔𝓇𝑒𝑒𝓃 🌱🌿 (@Evrgreeen) June 8, 2022

Kenobi using a Blaster while they're getting shot at. Hiding Leia under the coat. Obi-Wan entering the same way as Cal Kestis 5 years earlier. So the Empire is too stupid to close a security gap after 5 years? 2/x — Screech (@Screech2111) June 8, 2022

Kenobi Ep4:



6/10



Reva story arc beginning to show her resentment towards Jedi is more personal. Clearly she feels betrayed



Obi Wan starting to push himself more using the force



Hiding Leia was ridiculous, didn't work for me.



Overall: almost a filler episode but not quite — Uche Nwaneri The Observant Lineman🇺🇦♎ #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) June 8, 2022

Others aren’t thinking too much about the logistics of the situation, but finding it cute and funny all the same.

// #kenobi spoilers



LEIA HIDING UNDER OBI-WANS IMPERIAL UNIFORM TO ESCAPE IM CRYING THAT WAS SO CUTE AND FUNNY — kennedy (@darthsokas) June 8, 2022

#Kenobi spoilers



the way obi wan is hiding leia under his coat i am laughing so hard — gabii the dreadfully loathsome (@sapphopadme) June 8, 2022

Regardless of how you might feel about Leia just chilling inside Obi-Wan’s coat as they escape the fortress, Obi-Wan Kenobi proves one thing; that Stormtroopers apparently can’t see as well as aim.