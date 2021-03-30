Obi-Wan Kenobi Fans Celebrate The Return Of Hayden Christensen

With production about to begin on the massively-anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney and Lucasfilm announced the entire cast yesterday, and it’s packed to the brim with new talent and a few returning faces.

Much like leading man Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are making their first appearances in a galaxy far, far away since Revenge of the Sith, and you’d imagine that Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru could have a significant role to play in the story, especially when Edgerton has become a pretty big name over the last fifteen years.

It’s easily the most stacked ensemble gathered for one of Disney Plus’ Star Wars shows yet, with established stars like Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Sung Kang all on board. However, it shouldn’t come as a shock to discover that most of the hype fell on Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, who was the first name other than McGregor to be confirmed last year.

Despite being relatively old news at this point, fans were still quick to flood social media with their excitement over seeing Obi-Wan and Darth Vader share the screen once again, as you can see from the reactions below.

The Return of the King Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series pic.twitter.com/2JMRXGL69s — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 29, 2021

I still can't believe that we are actually gonna get Ewan Obi-Wan Vs Hayden Vader. This is going to break the Internet more then the Luke Skywalker scene in Mandalorian. — Starshower (@Bahamutifa) March 29, 2021

star wars fandom as soon as obi-wan kenobi stars and see hayden and ewan together again pic.twitter.com/aQbkuSJUy0 — zed (@vadersanakin) March 29, 2021

I have very high hopes for this show l Also here's Hayden Christensen in the Darth Vader suit pic.twitter.com/nPyyyLMkDM — Yozami (@YozamiLive) March 29, 2021

Me at the tv when Hayden Christensen appears as Anakin again pic.twitter.com/A3W5cexoPP — krissy skywalker (@biloandbiggles) March 29, 2021

Hayden Christensen Becomes Old Anakin In Awesome Star Wars Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

we’re really getting ewan mcgregor and hayden christensen together on screen again pic.twitter.com/XYODyREcs7 — rain/rae. (@mooonrivr) March 29, 2021

I really hope Hayden Christensen is seeing all the love, support, and enthusiasm for his return as Anakin/Darth Vader. He truly deserves it. 🥺 https://t.co/IsBlVpfnZj — 🅹🆄🆂🆃🅸🅲🅴 (@justicegage) March 29, 2021

we’re so lucky to have hayden christensen as anakin skywalker/darth vader, and ewan mcgregor as obi-wan kenobi. they're the best we could ever ask for. pic.twitter.com/J9d49iBbu7 — zed (@vadersanakin) March 29, 2021

Not like you need a reminder BUT Reminder next year we FINALLY will get to see Ewan and Hayden rise again together on screen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. pic.twitter.com/O4rjI9bgiH — Lauren 🌙 (@nottheanakinway) March 24, 2021

Lucasfilm have already promised us the rematch of the century between the two friends-turned-enemies, and Christensen taking second billing behind McGregor in the announcement could indicate a pretty meaty supporting role for the iconic villain. Obviously, Anakin is the extra crispy Darth Vader at this stage in the timeline, but there’ve been plenty of rumors that Obi-Wan Kenobi may include flashbacks to their time fighting side by side during the Clone Wars to add further depth to their ultimately irreconcilable relationship.