Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Starts Shooting In Boston Next Month

Ewan McGregor confirmed earlier this year that shooting on the hotly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries would begin in March, a relief for fans who were fearing the worst after it became the latest in a long line of Disney-era Star Wars projects to face some behind the scenes difficulties, with the scripts being reworked from scratch and the entire crew getting sent home.

There were rumors making the rounds that production could kick off much quicker than expected after sets were spotted under construction in the same location The Mandalorian uses for exteriors back in August, but with Jon Favreau hoping to get Season 3 underway by the end of 2020 it seems much more likely they were being built for the Mouse House’s marquee show set in a galaxy far, far away rather than Obi-Wan.

Ewan McGregor Says A Fan Thought Up The Perfect Title For The Obi-Wan Show 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Filming is set to take place at Pinewood Studios in England, which has served as the base of operations for every live-action Star Wars movie since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, while The Mandalorian is shot on the other side of the world in California. However, the latest report claims that McGregor’s return as the legendary Jedi is set to begin as soon as the first week of January in Boston.

The news has yet to be confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm though, and shooting in two locations on different continents presents plenty of headaches in regards to the health and safety protocols required in the age of COVID-19, but there’s a chance Boston could be used for second unit footage or inserts, while McGregor and director Deborah Chow remain in the United Kingdom to complete the bulk of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s shoot at the regular home of Star Wars.