Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Offer New Look At Tatooine

It’s no overstatement to suggest that the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is the most exciting Star Wars project on the horizon. And after a long hiatus due to creative indecisions, it appears that Lucasfilm is finally making headway with the production.

Starring Ewan McGregor in the titular role, the new story will take place between the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV – A New Hope, depicting the Jedi Master’s trials in dealing with the Empire and protecting Luke. While fans were already hyped about the idea of a show centering around Obi-Wan, this sense of intrigue has been driven over the edge through the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin/Vader and the overwhelming success of The Mandalorian, which proved that Star Wars could indeed work in live-action television.

Of course, despite this eagerness on the fandom’s part, details about the plot have been kept tightly under wraps. Still, we know that Kenobi chose Tatooine as the place for his exile and delivered Luke to the Lars homestead. It stands to reason, then, that we’ll definitely revisit the planet at the beginning of the show, or at least at some point during, though whether or not a young Luke will also make an appearance is unclear.

In any case, as you can see below, Bespin Bulletin has managed to snap several photos from the filming location for Obi-Wan Kenobi that depict the Tatooine set being built.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bespin Bulletin (@bespinbulletin)

Given the canonical timeline, it’s entirely possible for the titular hero to visit Mos Eisley during the events of the series, where he’ll be sure to find more than enough reason to call it a “wretched hive of scum and villainy” almost twenty years later.

Tell us, though, what do you expect to see in Obi-Wan Kenobi when it premieres on the streaming platform? Let us know in the comments down below.